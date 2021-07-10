Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 642,369 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $48.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.9% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 233,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

