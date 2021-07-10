Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.37

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.