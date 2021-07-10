Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 899,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

