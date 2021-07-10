Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. It has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. The Osisko acquisition is also expected to be accretive to Agnico Eagle and will also improve its total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost profiles. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.62. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

