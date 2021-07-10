Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Achieves $18.49 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $18.49 million and $1.09 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.73 or 0.06313528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01470011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00395705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.95 or 0.00627434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00408740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00329121 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.