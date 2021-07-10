Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $94.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 95,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.