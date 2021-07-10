Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.57 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $16.57 million and $302,589.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00881250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005329 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,395,016 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.