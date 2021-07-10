Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $17.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $691.36. The company had a trading volume of 583,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.98. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.