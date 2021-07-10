Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.11.

Square stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,000. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

