Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 75,617 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 5.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $336,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

