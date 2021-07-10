Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,789. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

