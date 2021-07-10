Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 882,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $273.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

