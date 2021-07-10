Allen Investment Management LLC Has $137.54 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $137,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.65. The company had a trading volume of 277,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $592.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

