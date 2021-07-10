Alpaca Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $3.58 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00162111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.21 or 1.00048283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00940640 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.