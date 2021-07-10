Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) vs. Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Head to Head Review

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $144.86 million 9.52 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -11.99 Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.72 $223.00 million $5.53 21.28

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hill-Rom 0 1 4 0 2.80

Alphatec currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $121.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.10% -116.47% -31.45% Hill-Rom 9.48% 24.48% 9.17%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Alphatec on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

