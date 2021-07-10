Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Set at $19.25 by BTIG Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) has been assigned a $19.25 price target by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

PINE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

