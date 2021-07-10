Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

