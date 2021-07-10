ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

