Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

