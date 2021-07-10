Amalgamated Bank Has $212,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

