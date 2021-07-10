Amalgamated Bank Has $227,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.