Amalgamated Bank Has $230,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.