Amalgamated Bank Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

