Amalgamated Bank Sells 210 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

