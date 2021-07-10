Amalgamated Bank Sells 329 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PJT opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

