American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

