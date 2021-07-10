American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
