American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 158.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,805 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 64.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

