American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.65. The stock had a trading volume of 310,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,104. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55.

