American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $169.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.20.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.