Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,741,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 752,278 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.13% of Comcast worth $2,799,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.03. 14,741,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,518,182. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

