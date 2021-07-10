Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $300.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $248.95 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -565.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

