Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

