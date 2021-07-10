Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.27 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

