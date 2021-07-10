Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 382%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $19.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $23.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $21.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

