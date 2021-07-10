Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of CERT traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $26.98. 220,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,740. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Certara by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Certara by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Certara by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

