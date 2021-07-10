Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

