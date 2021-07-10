Analysts Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,341. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

