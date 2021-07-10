Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $534.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.80 million and the lowest is $526.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.30. 113,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,541. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

