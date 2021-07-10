Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $535.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.44 million to $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $512.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJRD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

