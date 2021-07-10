Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.