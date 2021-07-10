Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.36.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $477.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $479.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

