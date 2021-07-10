Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.03. 116,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,397. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $995.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

