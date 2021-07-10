Analysts Offer Predictions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.80 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

NYSE UNH opened at $412.11 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $287.10 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

