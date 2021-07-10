Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target at $22.50

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.