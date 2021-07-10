Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $39.71

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 1,147,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,943. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $20,507,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.