Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $29.13

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

