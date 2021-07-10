Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $29.13

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DNB stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.