Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $35.50

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after buying an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 226,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,684. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

