Analysts Set Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Price Target at GBX 494

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.45).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.37 million and a P/E ratio of -202.27. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.