Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $4.34

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 526,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 5,209,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

